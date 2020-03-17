Plan C: Isolation in vacant and unused facilities

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping in mind the huge number of Keralites based abroad, the state is chalking out an extensive Plan C which will see, in addition to the existing facilities, vacant buildings and unused facilities in all districts being converted into mass isolation wards to tackle the COVID-19 menace.

The Indian Medical Association Cochin chapter assumes that more than 60 lakh people from the state can be infected and at least 2.35 lakh ICU beds will be needed for them.Top sources told TNIE that if there is a spike in positive cases, the state will have to implement Plan C. After Plan A, in which suspected persons were quarantined, the state is presently working as per Plan B where more positive cases are identified and moved into isolation facilities.

Currently, infected persons are isolated in existing hospitals. Once that reaches the optimum level, a few hospitals which the Health Department has already identified will be utilised. Next is private hospitals’ turn. Plan C will be utilised if the number of infected persons goes up alarmingly.

“The process of isolation will follow this criteria,” said a source.For example, the General Hospital in the state capital had 25 suspected cases as of Sunday evening and a total of 29 rooms have been converted into isolation wards. If the number goes up, some of them, primarily based on their places of residence, will be shifted to the Medical College Hospital as well as the government hospitals in Nedumangad and Peroorkada and district hospital in Neyyattinkara.

Two private hospitals having ICUs — one near the Medical College and another at Vattappara — have been identified where 40-50 beds can be laid in their wards.

The mass isolation facilities, to be built as per Plan C, will admit patients round the clock, especially keeping in mind those returning from abroad. “The plan for creating isolation facilities in vacant buildings and unused facilities has been prepared for every district,” said a source. Temporary facilities might also be set up in stadiums, schools, halls and hotels.

“Chances of those coming from abroad — particularly from countries like Italy, Iran and Spain — still remain. So far, we’ve been able to contain a community spread. But if more returning people have to be isolated, then we’ll have a facility in Thiruvananthapuram too,” another official said.

As per the current testing procedure, two consecutive results of tested samples should have to be negative to declare a person as COVID-19 free. Samples are checked every two days.

The constant intermingling of persons here could lead to an increase in cases, said a top official. “We can’t avoid intermingling with those coming from other states. Monitoring should improve,” he said.