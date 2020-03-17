STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajith Kumar, 11 others taken into custody by Kerala police for flouting COVID-19 advisory

A teacher by profession, Kumar had summoned a few students to reach Kochi airport to receive him during his return after exiting from the reality show a few days ago.

Rajith Kumar.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After absconding for nearly two days, police on Tuesday took Malayalam reality TV contestant Rajith Kumar and 11 others into custody for flouting the Kerala government's coronavirus advisory. Rajith Kumar was arrested from his residence at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A huge number of people assembled at the Cochin International Airport Ltd on Sunday night to receive him, defying the government protocol asking people not to assemble as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 disease.

"He will be handed over to Nedumbassery police, which is conducting an inquiry in the case," said a police officer. Rajith Kumar, who was a contestant in the popular reality show Big Boss season 2.

The Nedumbassery police have also arrested 11 more persons who took part in the unlawful gathering on Sunday night. Earlier, Nibas and Mohammed Afsal, who participated in the procession were arrested from Perumbavoor police station limits. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 14, including Rajith Kumar, according to the police officers.

The police have identified about 50 persons who took part in the event and have been directed them to appear before the Nedumbassery police. Rajith Kumar, who stayed in a lodge in Aluva on the day, had been absconding after switching off his mobile phone.

Rajith Kumar, a teacher by profession, had summoned a few students to reach Kochi airport to receive him during his return after exiting from the reality show a few days ago.

The Nedumbassery police registered a case against 75 persons, including Rajith Kumar, for unlawful assembly, rioting and flouting the High Court order prohibiting processions around 500 m from the airport.

Rajith Kumar, who was eliminated from the reality show had reached Kochi airport from Chennai at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The gathering of the crowd has put the security personnel on their toes however, they have managed to disperse the crowd after hours of efforts. The event has triggered angry reactions on social media prompting the district administration to initiate immediate action against the organizers.

