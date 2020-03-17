Residents lock up couple in apartment due to virus scare

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In an incident that exposed the kind of panic people are going through in the present situation, an aged couple was locked up inside their apartment at Mundupalam in Thrissur on Monday as the residents there were afraid of the spread of coronavirus.

The couple had returned from Saudi Arabia recently and they had to call the police for help. The residents even put up a board that read ‘corona’ in front of their apartment to warn others from going near the place. Meanwhile, Town East police registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated probe.

As per the statement of the couple, residents association president Paul T Joseph, secretary Francis, and members Antony and Mathew were the ones who locked them up and put up the board. Town East SHO P P Joy said that strict action would be taken against those behind the incident. The couple had not shown any symptoms, but are under home quarantine, said a source.