Colleges shut in states; Keralite students scramble for train tickets

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites studying in universities across the country are a worried lot after they have been asked to vacate the campuses in 48 hours as part of Covid-19 vigil by the central government. The sudden decision has led students to scramble for seats in trains. “The notice came as a shocker to us. They should have given us more time,” said Shiraz Muhammed, a student of Delhi University.

The sprawling campus of Central University of Punjab in Bhatinda was almost empty except for students from south India and the Northeast on Tuesday night when the 48-hour window closed. “The students in nearby locations have already left. We were waiting for a favourable response from the Railway to get additional coaches,” said a student who is part of the 190 students planning their trip back to Kerala. The Railways has agreed to their demand for two extra sleeper coaches so that all the students can travel together for the three-day journey to Kerala.

They will board Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on Wednesday morning at Chandigarh and reach home on Friday. The parents, however, are worried about the long train journey through locations where Covid-19 cases have been reported.

A Sampath, special representative at Kerala House, said he had arranged air travel for 31 students of English and Foreign Languages University, Shillong Campus. “The rates have been halved after Spicejet gave them a good discount,” said Sampath. The students will board the flight from Guwahati on March 19 evening. “There are a lot of requests from students and parents for help. We are trying to address their concerns,” said Sampath, who held discussions with the Railways and private airline companies to facilitate the travel of students. He has been bombarded with requests after he arranged a bogey for students from Central University of Haryana in Amritsar-Kochuveli Express on March 14.