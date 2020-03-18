STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Colleges shut in states; Keralite students scramble for train tickets

The sprawling campus of Central University of Punjab in Bhatinda was almost empty except for students from south India and the Northeast on Tuesday night when the 48-hour window closed.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra on Saturday, the state has overtaken Kerala to have the highest number of cases in the country with 31.

Maharashtra on Saturday, the state has overtaken Kerala to have the highest number of cases in the country with 31. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Keralites studying in universities across the country are a worried lot after they have been asked to vacate the campuses in 48 hours as part of Covid-19 vigil by the central government. The sudden decision has led students to scramble for seats in trains. “The notice came as a shocker to us. They should have given us more time,” said Shiraz Muhammed, a student of Delhi University. 

The sprawling campus of Central University of Punjab in Bhatinda was almost empty except for students from south India and the Northeast on Tuesday night when the 48-hour window closed. “The students in nearby locations have already left. We were waiting for a favourable response from the Railway to get additional coaches,” said a student who is part of the 190 students planning their trip back to Kerala. The Railways has agreed to their demand for two extra sleeper coaches so that all the students can travel together for the three-day journey to Kerala. 

They will board Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on Wednesday morning at Chandigarh and reach home on Friday. The parents, however, are worried about the long train journey through locations where Covid-19 cases have been reported.  

A Sampath, special representative at Kerala House, said he had arranged air travel for 31 students of English and Foreign Languages University, Shillong Campus. “The rates have been halved after Spicejet gave them a good discount,” said Sampath. The students will board the flight from Guwahati on March 19 evening. “There are a lot of requests from students and parents for help. We are trying to address their concerns,” said Sampath, who held discussions with the Railways and private airline companies to facilitate the travel of students. He has been bombarded with requests after he arranged a bogey for students from Central University of Haryana in Amritsar-Kochuveli Express on March 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp