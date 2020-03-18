COVID -19: Experts to give fight new vigour in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that an expert committee would be constituted to assist the state government in preventing the spread of Covid-19. The government is in talks with doctors and scientists to join the initiative, Pinarayi told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday. An interactive web portal for exchange of data between the public and health workers will be set up soon. The services of medical students will be used to spread the message of prevention at homes, Pinarayi said.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will take the lead in the project, which will have assistance from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), he added. The government has also decided to utilise the services of paramedical staff in preventive measures. Digital consultation will be launched for the public to seek advice from doctors regarding disease prevention and treatment. The IMA has been asked to take the lead in the initiative.

The chief minister urged doctors to back the government in its efforts towards disease prevention and increasing the confidence of the public. A system will be put in place for monitoring and assessing the latest studies and research on Covid-19 across the world. Care should be exercised in monitoring people above 60 and also people with cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders.

The services of palliative centres and palliative volunteers will be used for the purpose, Pinarayi said. The government will issue guidelines on the safety precautions to be adopted by doctors and staff who assist them in hospitals. The chief minister urged the public not to panic as steps are being taken for proper observation of those with suspected infection. People confirmed with the viral infection will be given advanced treatment.

It is important for those in observation to follow government guidelines strictly, he said.After a two-day gap, the state reported no new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the chief minister said. However, 5,372 people were put under surveillance on Tuesday alone, taking to 18,011 the total number of people under observation. As many as 65 people were admitted to hospitals in the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 4,353 people were taken out of observation after they were tested negative after the quarantine period, he said.

loan waiver on the cards

In the wake of the economic crisis owing to the Covid-19 scare, waivers will be provided to those who have availed of bank loans. An assurance to this effect was given to the chief minister by the state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC). Extending the loan repayment term, restructuring of loans as per RBI norms and reducing interest rates were the suggestions put up by the Chief Minister to SLBC. The convenor of SLBC Ajith Krishnan has assured the chief minister that an urgent meeting of the forum will be convened to take favourable decisions. Pinarayi said Covid-19 scare has created a peculiar situation in the state and has affected all sectors. Many are unable to pursue their livelihood and business establishments are struggling. The travel curbs have also adversely affected the economic sector, the chief minister said.