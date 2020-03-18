No fresh cases, but Mahe woman poses challenge to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. But the Health Department has a fresh headache after a 68-year-old woman from Mahe, a part of the Puducherry Union Territory but lies close to Kerala, tested positive. More worrying is the fact that the woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, went to three hospitals — two in Kozhikode — and used public transport before being isolated.

She gave the Kozhikode Beach Hospital authorities the slip and returned home before neighbours intervened and forced her to move into isolation ward at the Mahe Government hospital.The Kozhikode district administration has come out with a flow chart of her movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons that 5,372 people were put under surveillance on Tuesday alone, taking the total number to 18,011. The CM said 65 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday while 4,353 were discharged after they tested negative following the end of the quarantine period.

New expert committee

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said an expert committee will be constituted to assist the state government in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Talks are on with doctors and scientists to be part of the initi-ative, he said.

Disease mapping

T’Puram: The Health Depart-ment will make use of the e-service ration card management system for prevention and control. The details available will be used by the department for preparing disease mapping.