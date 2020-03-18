STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No fresh cases, but Mahe woman poses challenge to Kerala

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. But the Health Department has a fresh headache after a 68-year-old woman from Mahe, a part of the Puducherry Union Territory but lies close to Kerala, tested positive. More worrying is the fact that the woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, went to three hospitals — two in Kozhikode — and used public transport before being isolated.

She gave the Kozhikode Beach Hospital authorities the slip and returned home before neighbours intervened and forced her to move into isolation ward at the Mahe Government hospital.The Kozhikode district administration has come out with a flow chart of her movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons that 5,372 people were put under surveillance on Tuesday alone, taking the total number to 18,011. The CM said 65 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday while 4,353 were discharged after they tested negative following the end of the quarantine period. 

New expert committee
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said an expert committee will be constituted to assist the state government in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Talks are on with doctors and scientists to be part of the initi-ative, he said.

Disease mapping 
T’Puram: The Health Depart-ment will make use of the e-service ration card management system for prevention and control. The details available will be used by the department for preparing disease mapping. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp