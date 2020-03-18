STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, robots to take on deadly virus

In a first in the country, two robots in Kerala will take up the fight against the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:33 AM

A robot providing a mask and hand sanitiser to a visitor at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kochi on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first in the country, two robots in Kerala will take up the fight against the deadly coronavirus epidemic. If all goes well, the machines can soon be found analysing people’s body temperatures and advising those with high temperature to consult the Health department. The robots from the Saya Bot series, developed by Kochi-based startup firm Asimov Robotics, are currently deployed at the entrance of the integrated startup complex in Kalamassery.

In addition to providing visitors with hand sanitisers and masks to sensitise them on the importance of personal hygiene, the robots also stream videos and brief them regarding social distancing and other steps to be taken to prevent further spread of the virus. Soon, the robots will be equipped with thermal camera sensors, with which they can start analysing people’s body temperatures. The firm is already looking into changing their software interface for the specified task. 

“Currently, the robots are also programmed to regularly wipe the handlebars of the entrance door with a sanitiser. We deployed them to avoid any chance of human workers coming into contact with the Covid-19 virus, while cleaning the doors,” said Asimov Robotics Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jayakrishnan T. He said it took two days for the company to programme the robots such that they start interacting with the visitors in this manner. “Once we equip the robots with thermal sensors, it will only take a week to reprogram the robots for the task,” Jayakrishnan added.

The company has approached the Health department, offering its expertise and service to deploy similar robots in places like airports and railway stations, where people still gather in large numbers. “We need the support of the authorities for this. It will help reduce human interaction during the screening process,” he said.

