STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Kerala to use 1.5 lakh litres of seized spirit for producing sanitisers

The public sector unit is now working only on alternate days, after its Mumbai-based supplier increased the price of isopropyl alcohol.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers and police officials screening foreign tourists who arrived at Ernakulam Junction railway station from Thiruvananthapuram. They were shifted to a hospital after they were found to have symptoms of Covid-19 | A Sanesh 

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the huge increase in demand for hand sanitisers and steep hike in price of its main ingredient isopropyl alcohol, the state is looking to make use of lakhs of litres of rectified spirit seized by the Excise Department in various cases.

CB Chandrababu, chairman, Kerala State Drug and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDPL), which has approached the government seeking the release of around 1.5 lakh litres of spirit, said: “The seized spirit is ethanol which, as per World Health Organisation standards, can be used to make hand sanitisers.” The public sector unit is now working only on alternate days, after its Mumbai-based supplier increased the price of isopropyl alcohol.

“The supplier has increased its price from Rs 140 per litre to Rs 300. So we requested the government to release 1.5 lakh litres, but it might give us 5 lakh litres,” he said.KSDPL did not have any prior experience of making sanitisers, but it decided to start production after state government demand following the Covid 19 outbreak. “We’ve been making 10,000 units of 500ml hand sanitiser bottles per day,” he said. 

Rising demand for KSDPL sanitisers

Chandrababu said the demand for KSDPL’s sanitisers has seen an increase among various departments and the public. “We’ve got an order for one lakh units from the Women and Child Development Department. It wants to distribute it among anganwadi staff, asha workers and Health Department employees. We’ve also received orders from other government departments including KSRTC, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp