STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese exempts faithful from the obligation for Sunday Mass

The bishop urged priests to avoid visits to the families of parishioners and asked parishioners to pray at their home when the mass is held at the Church.  

Published: 19th March 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil lighting the lamp during the installation ceremony held at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of cooperating with the government in its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Thursday announced that churchgoers are exempted from the Sunday obligation in attending the Holy Mass till any further notice.

The order was issued by Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam Angamaly Major Archdiocese. "From March 20, only less than 15 people should attend the mass. In such an emergency situation, I exempt the faithful from the obligation to attend mass on Sunday. Confessions should also be avoided," Mar Kariyil said in his statement.

"Holy Mass during Sundays are very hard for Christians to miss, but here in this emergency situation we should be self-distance ourselves from spreading it to others. All faithful should follow the guidelines issued by the health department. Faithful can pray from their homes and God will hear them. The 15 faithful mentioned might be considering the Holy Mass intentions by faithful," said Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, a priest belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The observance of the holy week will also be modest in the wake of the COVID-19 threat. "People must be aware of the nature of the disaster and how contagious is it. We have never witnessed such a spread of the virus in our lifetime, this is the first incident in which such measures are adopted by the church to curb the spread of the disease," added Fr Mundadan.  

The bishop urged priests to avoid visits to the families of parishioners and asked parishioners to pray at their home when the mass is held at the Church.  

Earlier, Archbishop of Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathilparambil had given vicars the power of General Absolution, enabling them to give a public blessing granting absolution to the faithful without conducting an oracular confession with the priest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro-Malabar Church Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp