All exams postponed in the Kerala due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has postponed all examinations, including final examinations for classes 8, 9, SSLC, Higher Secondary and examinations conducted by various state universities, in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday. Fresh dates will be announced after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

Even though the Union government had ordered the postponement of all examinations on Thursday, the state government had decided to go ahead as only three examinations remained for SSLC and Higher Secondary.

The SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations are being held simultaneously for the first time ever in the state, in the forenoon session. The remaining exams were slated to be held on March 23, 24, 26.

At the high-level meeting, it was decided that it was not proper to go ahead with the examinations, even though with COVID-19 precautions, as it would go against the Centre's directive.