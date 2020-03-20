Coronavirus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader urge local bodies to work proactively

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged local bodies to take necessary steps to prevent community spreading of coronavirus infection. Local body authorities and people’s representatives can play a major role in preventing the risk of sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, he said, addressing heads of local bodies in the state along with Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala through video conferencing on Thursday.

“The risk is huge, specially in the second stage of local transmission. The government has imposed several restrictions which must be followed and the local bodies can ensure this. About 26,000 people live in isolation in the state today. Constant involvement of local bodies is required to ensure that their lives stay normal,” Pinarayi said.

Availability of medicines and protective equipment will also be ensured. In addition, there should be no incident of misbehaviour towards foreign tourists. They are our guests,” said the chief minister.

Since the virus is more deadly to the elderly, a community group, consisting of 15 members including Asha workers, anganwadi workers, junior public health nurses and junior health inspectors, health service workers and government officers residing in the area, has to be constituted in each ward to aid them. The ward members will have to oversee these efforts.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “We should not be a society that stands clueless before a disaster. In later stages, if the number of patients goes up, we will have to provide care facilities outside. Identifying such places and being proactive in such situations is important. There should be a local body-level preparation and action plan before we step into this crisis.”

Italian national tests negative

T’Puram: The Italian national, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district last week, received a second negative result on Thursday after two tests were conducted in a span of 48 hours. He is under observation at the Medical College Hospital.

66 people were newly put under observation

As many as 66 people were newly put under observation in the district on Thursday. There are 2,414 people under home quarantine in the district. There are 18 people in the isolation ward of General Hospital as on Thursday, 29 in the Medical College Hospital, four in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital, seven in the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital, four in the Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital and one in KIMS Hospital.

23 tested negative

Of the 572 samples sent for testing, 437 results have been received so far. The results of 23 tests received on Thursday were negative. The four people who tested positive are being treated at the isolation ward of the Medical College Hospital.

One passenger sent to hospital

As many as 1,357 passengers who arrived at the International Airport on Thursday were screened. The 31 people who arrived at the domestic terminal were screened and one person with symptoms was referred to hospital.

On Thursday, 296 people who needed mental support were given instructions over the phone. So far, 1,371 people have called for psychological support.