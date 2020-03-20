STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala announces Rs 20 thousand crore aid package to tackle coronavirus impact

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under Covid-19 scare.

Published: 20th March 2020

An official uses thermal screening device on visitorsin the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid-19 causing an economic slowdown in Kerala, the state government on Thursday announced an aid package worth Rs 20,000 crore. It includes a health package of Rs 500 crore.The package has been announced at a time when the state is staring at serious financial crisis. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under Covid-19 scare.

He added the state can implement the package on its own.“A grave crisis has emerged due to Covid-19. Normal life is affected. It has also derailed many sectors. Such issues can be addressed only through a package. We also expect it’ll help the state tide over the economic slump,” said Pinarayi.He said consumer loan worth Rs 2,000 crore will be disbursed through Kudumbashree. It will be made available to families in the next two months. It has also been decided to create job opportunities worth Rs 1,000 crore each in April and May under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“Though the plan was to disburse social security pension in April, it has been advanced and two months’ pension will be given this month itself. For that, Rs 1,320 crore has been earmarked. It will benefit 50 lakh pensioners. As some families belonging to BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojna schemes are not getting social security pensions, the government will provide them with Rs 1,000 each,” said Pinarayi and added Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for it.The state government which announced one-month ration to APL/BPL categories also said that 10kg rice will be provided to them in addition. For that, an additional Rs 100 crore has been earmarked.

