Kerala teacher booked for sexual abuse of Class IV student

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against a teacher of a school at Panur in connection with the sexual abuse of a girl student of the same school. According to the police, a case under Pocso was registered against Kuniyil Padmarajan, who is also the president of Thrippangottur panchayat committee of the BJP. Police said that Padmarajan absconded after they launched a search for him. The school management said that he was suspended from service.

As per medical report, it has been clarified that, the girl, who is studying in class IV, was subjected to sexual abuse. As per the girl’s statement, the accused called her to the school on Saturday, which was a holiday for the school. He told the student that a special NSS training session would be held at the school and that she should attend it. Meanwhile, according to the girl’s statement, after reaching the school she was taken to the toilet and sexually abused. She also said that the teacher threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Child rights panel intervenes



The State Child Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case in connection with an incident in which a Class IV girl student was sexually abused by her teacher in Kannur. Commission chairperson P Suresh directed the State Police Chief, Director of General Education, District Collector, District Police Chief and District Child Protection Officer to inquire into the incident and submit reports at the earliest. In case a comprehensive inquiry finds the teacher guilty, exemplary punishment should be meted out to him, the commission said.