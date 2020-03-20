Small-time workers on movie sets may well be robbed of livelihood due to coronavirus

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: April usually brings lot of cheer to Pramosh M working in the production department of movies since the month heralds the best season for the Malayalam film industry. Blockbusters are born, crores are racked up. Everyone from light boys to filmmakers gets a piece of the festival pie. But, not this year, realises Pramosh. As the entertainment sector, especially movie production, came to a standstill, it is the daily wagers in the industry who have been hit the hardest.

While it will be like a short break from work for actors and lead technicians, who get hefty remuneration, those employed as production assistants, unit members, light boys, costume assistants, art assistant, make-up assistants and drivers will be literally fighting for their survival in the coming days. “I was working on the sets of a Tamil movie, for which food was supplied by the Thiruvallam-based unit with which I’m associated.

Pramosh M

The shooting was progressing at the locale near Vithura and last week, the health department units asked the producers to suspend filming as part of the Covid-19 protocol. We packed up and now I am sitting at home. The main anxiety is whether the precautionary period will get over by this month-end or not,” said Pramosh.

He said he is even thinking of taking up some other job till the restrictions on film shootings are lifted. “But finding a job in these trying times can be very difficult,” he said. The production boys used to supply food at the shooting sets, wash the utensils and sometimes, cook food. They are paid a daily bata of Rs 1,162 plus Rs 50 as washing bata. At least 70 daily wagers work on the sets of a Malayalam movie. Their number will go up to 100, based on the scale and magnitude of the film.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of shooting schedules from March 13 on account of the pandemic has affected the Malayalam film industry. Producers are encountering sleepless nights as the future looks uncertain.

Moreover, the producers, most of whom have taken loans at high interest, will have to find ways to tackle the financial burden brought on by the present situation.