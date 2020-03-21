COVID-19: Major restrictions for devotees at temples under Travancore Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, the Travancore Devaswom Board has come up with major restrictions in temples under it. Temples will be opened only from 6 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Poojas should be restructured accordingly. Offerings, already booked, should be postponed to other convenient dates.

Devotees will not be allowed to administrative officer grade temples and special grade temples till March 31. Temple festivals should be held as rituals within the temples. Also, no elephants should be paraded.

Bali offerings at temples including Thiruvallam, Thirumullavaram and Varkala have been cancelled. Also, there won't be any free food distribution at temples for the time being.

The Board has already announced that devotees won't be allowed to Sabarimala for the 10-day annual festival from March 29. The Padmanabha Swamy Temple has also announced that devotees won't be permitted for the time being.

The TDB has introduced special working arrangement for its staff. Officials except group assistants, Devaswom commissioners and administrative officers need to attend office on alternate days only. This will be applicable for employees including assistant commissioners /assistant engineers and below.

The restrictions will be in place till March 31. The TDB has announced that strict action will be taken against officials and advisory councils of temples if any lapses are found.

Other steps:

* Temple staff will be given masks and hand gloves

* Hand sanitizers to be made available at all temples

* The Dikkubali at Vellayani temple has been called off for the time being

* Those who have booked auditoriums under the TDB for marriages will be given back the reservation amount.

* Saturday will be a holiday for staff till March-end.

