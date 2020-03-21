STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Major restrictions for devotees at temples under Travancore Devaswom Board

The Board has already announced that devotees won't be allowed to Sabarimala for the 10-day annual festival from March 29. 

Published: 21st March 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, the Travancore Devaswom Board has come up with major restrictions in temples under it. Temples will be opened only from 6 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Poojas should be restructured accordingly. Offerings, already booked, should be postponed to other convenient dates. 

Devotees will not be allowed to administrative officer grade temples and special grade temples till March 31. Temple festivals should be held as rituals within the temples. Also, no elephants should be paraded. 

Bali offerings at temples including Thiruvallam, Thirumullavaram and Varkala have been cancelled. Also, there won't be any free food distribution at temples for the time being. 

The Board has already announced that devotees won't be allowed to Sabarimala for the 10-day annual festival from March 29. The Padmanabha Swamy Temple has also announced that devotees won't be permitted for the time being. 

The TDB has introduced special working arrangement for its staff. Officials except group assistants, Devaswom commissioners and administrative officers need to attend office on alternate days only. This will be applicable for employees including assistant commissioners /assistant engineers and below.  

The restrictions will be in place till March 31. The TDB has announced that strict action will be taken against officials and advisory councils of temples if any lapses are found. 

Other steps:

* Temple staff will be given masks and hand gloves

* Hand sanitizers to be made available at all temples

* The Dikkubali at Vellayani temple has been called off for the time being

* Those who have booked auditoriums under the TDB for marriages will be given back the reservation amount. 

 * Saturday will be a holiday for staff till March-end. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Kerala temples Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp