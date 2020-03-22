COVID-19: 15 more confirmed cases in Kerala; decision on lockdown Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the first Covid-19 case reported in Kerala on January 13, the state reported its highest number of positive cases on a single day. Kerala reported 15 confirmed cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 67 so far including three discharged. The state government would also convene a high-level meeting on Monday to decide if the state would lock down the Covid-hit districts to prevent further spreading.

The state had earlier reported two dozen cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Among the new cases reported confirmed on Sunday, two were from Ernakulam, two from Malappuram, two from Kozhikode, four from Kannur and five from Kasaragod. This is for the first time that positive cases are reported from Kozhikode.



- Total positive cases 67 (three were later discharged)

- Cases reported on Sunday 15

- Total number of people under surveillance - 59,295

- Those under house isolation - 58,981

- Those admitted to hospitals - 314

- Admitted to hospital on Sunday - 122