Janata curfew: Kerala slips into solidarity shutdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The self-imposed 14 -hour Janata curfew is total in the state when three hours of self-isolation has been completed. The curfew began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.

All the roads were seen empty in the state and people are busy cleaning their houses as part of containing the Covid-19 spread.

#India wears a deserted look, as cities participate in the Janata Curfew urged by PM @narendramodi.



PHOTO|ENS#JantaCurfew #Covid_19india



Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/bdoSIRBOzx pic.twitter.com/QBGGoE8GeG — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 22, 2020

All the transport services including KSRTC kept off the roads and all the shops except emergency services were seen locked.

Private taxi and autorickshaws also joined the curfew. In the front of Secretariat, the agitators also left home giving solidarity to the Union and state governments to combat the disease threat.

The train services were also cut shortened. In Kochi, the metro rail services are not operating as it already informed that they will not operate on Sunday.



However, the government has issued strict instructions to ensure that essential services shouldn't be hit.

The chief minister has said that delivery of milk and water shouldn't be interrupted and hospital canteens, including those in private hospitals, should remain open throughout Sunday. Petrol pumps would also remain open.

The curfew was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the state government would also join to the curfew as part of the collective effort to combat the threat of virus.