Seven districts in Kerala to be locked down till March 31

The decision was announced by the Center on Sunday after Cabinet Secretary reviewed Covid-19 status with Chief Secretaries of states.

Published: 22nd March 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Deserted view of Broad market in Kochi during Janata Curfew. (Photo |Express /A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven districts including capital Thiruvananthapuram in the state will completely be locked down till March 31 to check the spread of Coronavirus. The decision was announced by the Center on Sunday after Cabinet Secretary reviewed Covid-19 status with Chief Secretaries of states.  Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta,  Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur are the districts which will be going for a shutdown from Monday. 

Among a slew of decisions taken in the meeting, lockdown in 75 districts across the country affected by coronavirus is one of the major decision. However, emergency services are exempted. The Centre also instructed the states to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services.  The Union government also issued orders that the state government may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. Earlier in the day, all the train services have been suspended till March 31, 2020. 

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shylaja said that the state government will take an appropriate decision soon. 

In view of the urgency in the wake of Covid-19 spread, the following services are declared as essential services.

1. Supply of groceries
2. Supply of beverages
3. Supply of fresh fruits and vegetables
4. Supply of drinking water
5. Supply of fodder
6. All food processing units supplying processed food items.
7. Dispensing of petrol, diesel, CNG
8. Rice shellers
9. Milk plants, dairy units
10. Supply of LPG
11. Medicines and pharmaceuticals
12. Health services
13.  Manufacturing of medical and health equipment
14. Telecom operators and the agencies appointed by them to ensure communication services.
15. Insurance companies
16. Banks and ATMs.
17.Post offices
18. Loading and unloading of wheat and rice.
19. Transportation of essential commodities.

