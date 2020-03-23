STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala priest arrested for conducting mass breaking coronavirus guidelines

Police came to know about the prayer session that took place at the Kudapuzha Nithyasahaya Matha Church, at Chalakudy.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOCHI: A Catholic priest P. Pauly was on Monday arrested by the police here, for breaking the guidelines put out on account of COVID-19 by the district authorities, said the police.

A police official of the Chalakudy police station told IANS that the priest has been arrested and will be given bail.

"It was for violating the guidelines that is in place. He will be given bail," said the official requesting anonymity.

The incident occurred after the police came to know about the prayer session that took place at the Kudapuzha Nithyasahaya Matha Church, at Chalakudy, near here around 6:30 a.m.

The police after knowing about it came and took the priest into custody.

The police also asked the priest clean his hands with the sanitizer before taking him to the police station.

The police are also contemplating to register cases against around 100 laity who attended the morning prayers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Priest arrested
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp