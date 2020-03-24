STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Life comes to a standstill in Kerala following lockdown

Autos and taxis have been permitted to operate for carrying people to hospitals or for buying essential items. 

Published: 24th March 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode

Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Life came to a standstill on the first day of the lockdown across the state as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. 

With public transport suspended, streets wore a deserted look with only a few private vehicles seen on the roads. However, autos and taxis have been permitted to operate for carrying people to hospitals or for buying essential items. 

Police pickets have been set up to prevent overcrowding and movement of people without valid reasons. The working hours of banks have been curtailed from 10 am to 2 pm. No curbs have been imposed on functioning of medical stores. 

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed on the working hours of shops.

Though the Chief Minister had announced that shops selling essential items would remain open from 7 am to 5 pm, the order issued by the Chief Secretary restricted the timing from 11 am to 5 pm.

This led to many shops downing shutters till 11 am. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala lockdown Kerala coronavirus COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp