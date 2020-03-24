Life comes to a standstill in Kerala following lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Life came to a standstill on the first day of the lockdown across the state as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

With public transport suspended, streets wore a deserted look with only a few private vehicles seen on the roads. However, autos and taxis have been permitted to operate for carrying people to hospitals or for buying essential items.

Police pickets have been set up to prevent overcrowding and movement of people without valid reasons. The working hours of banks have been curtailed from 10 am to 2 pm. No curbs have been imposed on functioning of medical stores.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed on the working hours of shops.

Though the Chief Minister had announced that shops selling essential items would remain open from 7 am to 5 pm, the order issued by the Chief Secretary restricted the timing from 11 am to 5 pm.

This led to many shops downing shutters till 11 am.