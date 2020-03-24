Pinarayi Vijayan justifies Sriram Vekitaraman’s posting in health dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday chose to play down the apprehension that appointment of Sriram Vekitaraman in the health department will pave way for influencing the doctors, who are witnesses against the IAS officer in the case pertaining to the accident death of Siraj scribe K M Basheer.

The CM told the media that witnesses will not face any obstacles in testifying before the court and added that the government won’t protect any person, even if he is a high-level government official, who had committed a wrong.

“We won’t protect any individuals who had committed mistakes. There is no need for any apprehension regarding this. The government has a clear stand on the matter,” he said.

The government had decided to reinduct the 33-year-old IAS officer in the health department as Covid Special Officer, a post equivalent to Joint Secretary. The decision was taken on the basis of a report filed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose that recommended Sriram’s re-induction.

Sriram ha on suspension for the last seven-and-a-half months after the car he was driving fatally mowed down Basheer near the Public Office on August 3 early morning.

Sriram was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred, though medical examination could not substantiate it as the police wilfully delayed subjecting him for the test. However, the Crime Branch in its chargesheet had mentioned that the IAS officer was drunk while driving and listed about five doctors as witnesses.

One of the witnesses is a government doctor, who had told the police that Sriram was reeking of alcohol when he was brought for medical examination. The apprehension was that appointing the accused officer in the health department would dissuade the doctors from telling the truth in court.

