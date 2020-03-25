Huge health risk stares at 2 million strong expats in Gulf

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As days pass by and the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 rising rapidly, one thing is becoming very evident - a huge chunk of patients are from the Gulf. As on Tuesday, the number of people from the Gulf region who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 71, with a major concentration in Kasaragod. This doesn’t bode well for Kerala which has a two million-strong presence in the Gulf countries.

“A significant number of Covid-19 cases are appearing from Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, the people who tested positive had come from Qatar,” said Irudaya Rajan, professor, Centre for Development Studies (CDS). However, one thing to be taken note of is that since this is not a holiday season, the presence of expatriates in the state won’t be very big, he added. “The usual mass arrivals from the Gulf is seen when schools close for summer holidays,” he said. According to an official with NORKA, a big number of those from the Gulf who tested positive are from Naif Street in Deira. “Naif Street in Dubai has the largest concentration of labour camps. With people living in close quarters and no provision for home-quarantine, the number of those infected will be very high,” said the NORKA official.

It is believed that the numbers put up by the United Arab Emirates are not accurate. According to the figures released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, UAE has 198 cases, Qatar - 494 and Saudi Arabia - 562. According to Irudaya Rajan, even as the UAE and other Gulf countries began reporting the numbers, already the local and community transmissions might have happened. “However, with international flights being grounded, it can be said that the cases coming up right now are that of those who had already arrived here,” he said.

“This situation doesn’t bode well for the state not only because of the number of people infected by the NRIs but also owing to the damage it will wreak on the economy. Another factor that needs to be taken into account is the mental health of those in the Gulf and that of their near and dear ones in the state. The worry about their fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons will cause anxiety disorder,” said Rajan.

According to him, the short-term effect will be a decline in the migration trend. “The relationship between Kerala and the Gulf countries is directly proportional. If Gulf is hit economically, it reflects on Kerala economy,” he said.

Unlike those in the European Union countries, the UK and USA, the Gulf has been a steady migration spot for Keralites, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the NORKA official, an official request from the state government has been sent to the Consul General in Dubai.

“We have requested the officials to provide help and take steps to protect the labourers at Naif Street. We have requested the officials to provide sufficient food and treatment to them,” said the NORKA official.

According to the official, this doesn’t mean that those living in other parts are being ignored. “They have the means to home quarantine themselves unlike the labourers who live in close confines,” he added.