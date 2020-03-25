Panic buying of HCQ a cause for concern

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the decision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to administer hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the prevention of Covid-19, panic buying of the medicine has been reported in the state. The medicine, which is primarily an anti-malarial drug, is also used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and chronic kidney diseases (CKD). Anticipating the shortage of the medicine, the Drugs Control Department has approached the Health Department to make necessary interventions.

It was on Sunday that the ICMR recommended HCQ for the high-risk population comprising asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

It was in the wake of laboratory studies that found HCQ was effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection that the ICMR recommended the same.State Drug Controller Ravi S Menon said: “A mass buying of HCQ has been noted. In some places, it has run out of stock. The medicine is recommended only for selected groups. If consumed without medical supervision, it will have an adverse effect.”He said that necessary directions were given to the drug inspectors to check over-the-counter sale of HCQ and initiate strict action against the violators.

According to a drug inspector, if the sales go unchecked, it will lead to a state-wide scarcity and might create difficulties for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and CKD.

“There is already a shortage of medicines in the country as the import of active pharmaceutical ingredients has taken a hit. Thus panic buying of HCQ will lead to more serious issues,” said the drug inspector.