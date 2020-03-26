STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops turn to IT-enabled services to tackle crisis

The competition calls for participation of people with the technical know-how to develop such innovative solutions.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a novel attempt, Kerala Police has announced an online competition to come up with IT-enabled systems to help the police in the fight against Covid-19. The competition calls for participation of people with the technical know-how to develop such innovative solutions.

A police team led by Cyberdome nodal officer Manoj Abraham will coordinate the online Hackathon competition, ‘CODE-VID-19’.

“‘CODE-VID-19’ envisages to find technology-based innovative solutions for the police to effectively contain coronavirus for society’s benefit,” said a communique from the Kerala Police Cyberdome.

Those interested can submit their ideas and technical solutions by March 29. “The best idea will be suitably rewarded,” said the statement.

Cyber security expert and member of Data Security Council of India Manu P Zacharia said police departments in other states were also into developing IT-enabled systems in association with IT experts.

“‘Such IT-enabled systems can be used to track the movement of people who are under quarantine, get real-time data on the number of people being placed under quarantine and map their locations. The digital interface can also be used to make people file affidavits for travel pass online and prepare a database of vehicles used by people to travel during the lockdown,” he said.

