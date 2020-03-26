Finally, Kerala govt downs shutters on liquor outlets and toddy shops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government on Wednesday ordered to shut down all liquor outlets and toddy shops in the state until a further order is issued in the wake of the Covid-19 scare.

Bars were closed on Monday. There have been widespread calls to shut the outlets, which attract big crowds and long queues. As many as 265 outlets run by Bevco and 36 managed by the Consumerfed have been shut.

The state government is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling liquor via online. But the Abkari Policy, as it stands, does not have the provision for it. Rules have to be amended and the state government is expected to take a decision in two days.

Despite strong demand from the Opposition, the state had been reluctant to shut down bars and liquor outlets, which are the state’s major sources of income.