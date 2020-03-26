Health dept flags high risk for pregnant women

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are expectant mothers at a high-risk of contracting Covid-19? The state Health Department says ‘yes’. In the latest advisory issued for pregnancy and labour management in the time of Covid-19, the department says that as per available medical literature, pregnant women have a higher risk if Corona infection occurs.

According to it, pregnant women should practice social distancing and hand hygiene. As travelling for antenatal care could increase the risk of infection, pregnant women were asked to confirm the pregnancy at the first date of visit itself and if it is intrauterine (within the uterus).

“Some studies are already out that expecting mothers are at a high risk of complications if they contract Covid-19. It is said that pregnant women should take precautions like senior citizens or who have underlying medical conditions. At the same time, it is not yet confirmed whether the unborn child will get affected if the mother tests positive,” said an officer of the Health Department.

At the same time, in the advisory released it has been mentioned that after the first date of visit, the subsequent visits should be at 12-13 weeks for NT scan (to detect chromosomal abnormalities in a foetus) and at 19-20 weeks for checking anomalies. In uncomplicated cases, the subsequent visits can be at 28 weeks and the next one at 34 to 36 weeks. The next visit at 39 weeks can be used to plan delivery.

“Instead of visits, telephonic clarifications of doubts should be encouraged. Pregnant women should be told to watch for foetal movements from 32 weeks and to call their doctor or junior public health nurse if there are concerns. Those who have the facility to check blood pressure at home should be encouraged to do so weekly from 32 weeks,” reads an excerpt of the advisory.

Disclose travel history to obstetricians

The advisory mandates hospitals to identify an area that could act as a labour room where a pregnant woman with proven or suspected Covid-19 could be looked after without risk to the rest of the patients. At the same time, pregnant women should disclose to the obstetrician if they have any travel or contact history that increases the chance of Covid-19 infection.

It also says since there is no confirmation of trans-placental passage of virus till date, there is no need to isolate the newborn or withhold breastfeeding. If it is an infected mother breastfeeding the child, she has to wear a mask.