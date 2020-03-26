Kerala cops stop using breath analyzers to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police in the state have stopped using breath analyzers to detect drunken drivers due to the COVID-19 scare.

The person subjected to the test has to blow air on the device to gauge the alcohol content in his body. The decision to suspend its use for the time being was taken as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. During the Nipah outbreak too, the police had stopped using breath analyzers.

An order in this regard was issued by state police chief Lokath Behera. He has also directed police officers not to touch passengers in vehicles to prevent the spread of the disease. The cops have been advised to use proper safety mechanisms while checking people and vehicles and maintain a distance of one metre.

They were also told to conduct vehicle checks in various places instead of holding them in one or two main centres. The vehicle checks should be swift and no long queues should be allowed to form, the order issued by Behera said.

Meanwhile, the police have now decided to allow vehicles carrying sanitisers, soaps, masks, gloves etc in connection with the drive against COVID-19.

The owners of such establishments should procure passes for their staff. They can be transported in vehicles arranged by the owners. However, the vehicles should not be operated for any other purpose. The drivers of such vehicles should carry a self-declaration with them.

The police will also allow the travel of cleaning staff from the private and public sector.