Railway staff stranded in Delhi, complain of insufficient food

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 60 railway employees from Kerala and Tamil Nadu are stuck in Delhi owing to 21-day lockdown. They work on Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express (train number 12625).

They reached New Delhi railway station on March 22 and 23 as the last batch of trains before the Railways announced suspension of services till March 31. The employees would now have to wait till April 14 as the country is in a 21-day lockdown period. “When we arrived we were assured of return trip on Wednesday. But now it seems we are stuck till the lockdown ends,” said an employee.

The rakes of the train have been hauled at the railway yard at Sadar Basaar in Delhi. The employees complained that they do not have enough food to sustain. “It has been three days since we came here. The rice and lentils we carried are about to finish. We are also worried about our health,” said an employee. The employees are hoping that the Railways would issue special rakes for all staff stranded at the yard or allow them to board freight trains which are operational.