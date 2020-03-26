Stringent safety protocol for cops on field duty soon

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Latest reports from Covid-19-hit countries, especially the US, have forced the Kerala Police to chalk out an emergency safety protocol for its personnel who are on the field enforcing the strict measures put in place to prevent the spread the virus.

Reports from the US said 129 police officers of the New York Police Department and a few Los Angeles Police Department personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while on duty dealing with emergency situations.

Hence, the officers here have been asked to compulsorily wear masks and interact with people from a safe distance. The strict guidelines have been put in place as police personnel are among those who have first line of contact with people. “All personnel should wear mask and interact with people only from a safe distance. In association with the Indian Medical Association, an awareness programme was organised to sensitise them on maintaining personal hygiene, mainly by washing hands with soap and sanitisers frequently,” said IG P Vijayan.

Maintaining that the department gave utmost priority to the health and safety of the personnel, Vijayan said, “We are also in the process of coming out with guidelines to dissuade people from visiting police stations. Several services will be made available online.” A senior officer said the department was planning to introduce a mechanism to evaluate the health of police personnel deployed on field. “A regular assessment of the personnel’s health must be done to ensure they don’t have any symptoms of Covid-19.” said the officer.