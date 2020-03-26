Undertrial prisoner in Kerala jail dies after consuming sanitizer

By IANS

PALAKKAD: In a bizarre case of a suspected 'suicide', an undertrial prisoner in Kerala's Palakkad jail on Thursday died after he was under treatment, of consuming sanitizer.

Speaking to IANS, an official in the know of things said the incident is true.

"Ramankutty was taken into custody by the police in a theft case on February 18 and was lodged in a jail near here. The incident took place on Monday and after that he was Amoved to a hospital. He passed away today," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

The jail inmates was engaged in the preparation of masks.

Meanwhile, the police has launched a probe to find out if it was a case of suicide or if he had consumed the sanitizer, as it had alcohol contents.