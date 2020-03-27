19 more positive cases; Kerala sets up war room

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 19 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday which included a first case from Wayanad. The other confirmed cases were from Kannur (9), Kasaragod and Malappuram (3 each), Thrissur (2), and Idukki and Wayanad (one each). A total of 137 cases have been confirmed in the state so far. A record 25,461 people were quarantined on Thursday alone.

Five people recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 11. They included the three-year-old and his parents who had reached Kochi from Italy. Meanwhile, the state government has set up a war room at the Secretariat to fight the Covid spread. It will be headed by senior IAS officer K Ellangovan.

Meanwhile, at least four more coronavirus deaths were reported across the country on Thursday, the highest in a day so far, taking the toll to 17. However, the Union health ministry dismissed concerns of community transmission of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases validated by the ministry stands at 694. A total of 80 cases were reported on Thursday alone.