STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

400 Odisha workers stuck in Kochi without food and water

Munna is among the nearly 400 migrant labourers from Odisha stranded at Nettoor.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The migrant labourers from Odisha staying at a building at Nettoor in Maradu. On Thursday, Labour Department intervened and distributed food to the 400-member group | Express

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The life of Odisha native Munna turned upside down in just a few days. “We have been starving for the past three days. There is no food, water or other essential items. With the government announcing the lockdown, there is no work and we have run out of money.

The owners of the building where we live are asking us to pay the rent or leave. There is no one around to help us. We want to return home,” said the 32-year-old migrant worker who lives at Nettoor in Maradu municipality here. He could not hold back his tears while describing his ordeal.

Munna is among the nearly 400 migrant labourers from Odisha stranded at Nettoor. They have been knocking at the doors of the authorities for the past three days seeking help to return home. With no transportation available, they sent a video message to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking help to return home.

“My daughters, aged two and four, and my wife have been calling me and asking me to come back. There is no work here,” said Munna, who is the sole breadwinner of his family which also comprises his mother. Odisha native Durastam, 32, has the same story to tell. “We have been stuck here for a week without any work or resources. We are virtually starving. We urge the Odisha Chief Minister and ministers to evacuate us from here at the earliest,” he said.

With the state coming to a standstill, migrant workers have been hit the worst. Most of them earn a livelihood through construction works and other small-time engagements. Hence, there is no job contractor to help them. Besides Maradu, such labourers are staying in the Ambalamugal area, taking up small jobs. Munna said the group comprises people aged between 25 and 50 and all of them are in panic. While a few used to cook their own food, others depended on eateries and hotels. With those closed, they have nowhere to go for food.

Help arrives in evening
Following the request by their families, the Odisha Labour Department contacted the Kerala government. By Thursday evening, the state Labour Department intervened and a team under District Labour Officer (Enforcement) V B Biju visited the spot on the instruction of Additional Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) K Sreelal and distributed food items to them.

“The workers were happy with our intervention. The district administration has assured them all assistance,” said an officer with the Labour Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp