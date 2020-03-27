STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala man allegedly commits suicide after showing withdrawal symptoms

The 38-year-old's brother had given a statement that for past two days, Sanoj was frustrated as he couldn't get alcohol to drink.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Thavanur near Kunnamkulam on Friday, after showing withdrawal symptoms. 

K. Sanoj, who is a painting worker was found hanging in his room in his house at Thavanoor in the morning on Friday.

His brother had given a statement that for past two days, Sanoj was frustrated as he couldn't get alcohol to drink.

According to Kunnamkulam CI Suresh K. G, "his family had said that Sanoj had turned violent on Thursday night as he couldn't get alcohol. A case has been registered and the post mortem will be conducted"

The lockdown of Bevco outlets and bars could trigger withdrawal symptoms among alcohol addicts in Kerala, which has the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the country.

The Excise Department's rough assessment is that 30 percent of the male population in the state are tipplers and the sudden stoppage of drinking could lead to a spike in social issues and domestic violence.

To deal with this precarious situation, the department has decided to offer help to people who might go bonkers in the absence of liquor.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The department is currently operating a chain of de-addiction centres under its wings. Named 'Vimukthi', each district has one hospital where 10 beds are reserved for this purpose. Department sources said they are planning to provide treatment to addicts, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, in these facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala suicide Kerala Thrissur suicide
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp