COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala man allegedly commits suicide after showing withdrawal symptoms

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Thavanur near Kunnamkulam on Friday, after showing withdrawal symptoms.

K. Sanoj, who is a painting worker was found hanging in his room in his house at Thavanoor in the morning on Friday.

His brother had given a statement that for past two days, Sanoj was frustrated as he couldn't get alcohol to drink.

According to Kunnamkulam CI Suresh K. G, "his family had said that Sanoj had turned violent on Thursday night as he couldn't get alcohol. A case has been registered and the post mortem will be conducted"

The lockdown of Bevco outlets and bars could trigger withdrawal symptoms among alcohol addicts in Kerala, which has the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the country.

The Excise Department's rough assessment is that 30 percent of the male population in the state are tipplers and the sudden stoppage of drinking could lead to a spike in social issues and domestic violence.

To deal with this precarious situation, the department has decided to offer help to people who might go bonkers in the absence of liquor.

The department is currently operating a chain of de-addiction centres under its wings. Named 'Vimukthi', each district has one hospital where 10 beds are reserved for this purpose. Department sources said they are planning to provide treatment to addicts, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, in these facilities.