STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki reports 1st possible case of community spread

The collector said the person had visited Palakkad, Sholayur, Marayur, Munnar, Perumbavoor, Aluva, Mavelikkara, and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Bank

A security guard walks wearing a mask inside an empty bank. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: IN possibly the first case of community transmission in Kerala, a local Congress leader tested positive for Covid-19 in Idukki on Thursday. Having attended several party events in various districts, the person has been shifted to an isolation facility at the district hospital in Thodupuzha.

As yet, it is unclear from whom he contracted the virus. Idukki Collector H Dhineshan said the person had come into close contact with several people, including a few prominent ones. A minister and five MLAs were among them, it is learnt.“People who were in close contact with him have been advised to stay in home-quarantine,” he said.

The collector said the person had visited Palakkad, Sholayur, Marayur, Munnar, Perumbavoor, Aluva, Mavelikkara, and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. He had also gone to a mosque in Cheruthony on March 13 and 20. It raised the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district to three.  “The Briton, who first tested positive, has recovered. The second patient, a resident of Kumaramangalam, has been admitted to hospital,” the collector said.

Sub-collector leaves state
Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra, who was asked to quarantine at home after returning from Singapore on March 18, left for Bangalore without informing authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
community spread Idukki Covid-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp