Idukki reports 1st possible case of community spread

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: IN possibly the first case of community transmission in Kerala, a local Congress leader tested positive for Covid-19 in Idukki on Thursday. Having attended several party events in various districts, the person has been shifted to an isolation facility at the district hospital in Thodupuzha.

As yet, it is unclear from whom he contracted the virus. Idukki Collector H Dhineshan said the person had come into close contact with several people, including a few prominent ones. A minister and five MLAs were among them, it is learnt.“People who were in close contact with him have been advised to stay in home-quarantine,” he said.

The collector said the person had visited Palakkad, Sholayur, Marayur, Munnar, Perumbavoor, Aluva, Mavelikkara, and the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. He had also gone to a mosque in Cheruthony on March 13 and 20. It raised the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district to three. “The Briton, who first tested positive, has recovered. The second patient, a resident of Kumaramangalam, has been admitted to hospital,” the collector said.

Sub-collector leaves state

Kollam Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra, who was asked to quarantine at home after returning from Singapore on March 18, left for Bangalore without informing authorities.