Kochi startup launches app for schools to keep classes running amid COVID-19 outbreak

The app, which is already being used by close to 100 higher-education institutions in the country, gives the head of a department or school the authority to direct the conduct of classes.

Published: 27th March 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER MOUSE CYBER

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A startup in Kochi has come up with an app that enables students and teachers to continue with their studies that have gone off-track following early closure of schools during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Linways Technologies, associated with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has devised the software which enables learning amid the social distancing norms that are essential to contain the pandemic.

“We are providing it for free for the next couple of months. We are also considering whether it should be extended based on the situation,” said Bastin Thomas, co-founder of the company based in KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, 20 km north of Kochi.

The app, which is already being used by close to 100 higher-education institutions in the country, gives the head of a department or school the authority to direct the conduct of classes. From there, the lessons reach the students.

The app facilitates access to video lectures and provides an update on who have viewed them. It also provides details of the portions covered and the students who have read the material. The app features quizzes, quick tests and a facility to clarify doubts.

“Linways is determined to support teachers and students all across the globe to survive, and come together stronger than ever,” said Mr Thomas. “Our digital learning platform is well equipped to manage online learning at all levels.”

Linways, with a 40-member team, has an office in Bangalore as well.

Meanwhile, KSUM has launched ‘Break Corona’, which is a series of initiatives against the Covid-19 virus. The mission promotes ideas and product solutions to support coronavirus patients, quarantine people, provide hardware products that can be useful at the time of crisis, ideas for effective logistics and distribution of food, medicine and grocery, support aged people and infants, create job opportunities during lockdown and produce masks, sanitizers and gloves. More about the mission can be accessed from https://breakcorona.in/

Founded in 2006, KSUM is Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

