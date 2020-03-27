STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People without ration cards also to get foodgrain

The CM also told the media that the Centre has registered its satisfaction on the Covid-19 prevention and control programmes in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Briefing media persons here on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that foodgrains will be provided through ration shops also to those who do not have ration cards. At the same time, only those who have an Aadhaar card and do not find a mention in any categories of ration cards can avail the benefit.

“The issues of price surge and hoarding are still there. At no cost will the government tolerate it. Such complaints will be considered seriously and the violators will be strongly dealt with. To ensure the availability of essential items, the state government will come to an understanding with other states as well as with the Centre,” said Pinarayi.

The CM further added that the government, which held talks with wholesale and retail traders in the state, have decided to set up a special mechanism for bringing food grain from other states. For coordinating the same, a high-level committee will soon get constituted and special arrangements like arranging a convoy will also be considered. Stressing the need to bring help to those who are suffering from the stringent provisions of the lockdown, the CM said that a volunteer army comprising people in the 22 to 40 age group will soon be functional and they will get deployed at the local body level. He also added that a dedicated portal ‘Sannadham’ has also been opened for the same.“The volunteers thus registered will be provided with identity cards. The local bodies have also been asked to provide them with conveyance expense and other expenses,” added the chief minister.

The CM also told the media that the Centre has registered its satisfaction on the Covid-19 prevention and control programmes in the state. And, upon direction from the prime minister, it was Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda who inquired about the state’s preparedness.

Volunteer army
The chief minister said a volunteer army comprising people in the 22 to 40 age group will soon be functional and they will get deployed at the local body level to bring help to those who are suffering from the stringent provisions of the lockdown

