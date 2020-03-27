STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scare in political circles as Idukki Congress leader tests positive

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: It seems that the global pandemic has reached the circles of political elites in Kerala as a popular Congress party worker in Idukki who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday had come into contact with several political persons, including a minister and five MLAs, during his tour across the state, it is learnt.

Idukki district health officials confirmed that the person had come in close contact with many famous persons across the state and had taken part in various events held in various parts of Idukki and in several districts.

As per the sources, the person had visited various locations in Kerala after March 10, including Palakkad, Sholayur, Marayur, Munnar, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Mavelikkara, Thiruvananthapuram and the state secretariat building.

Visited secretariat  

On March 14, he visited the party office in Thodupuzha for attending a committee meeting. Later he also went to Thiruvananthapuram along with two residents of Adimali and had met MLAs there. The man accompanied by a senior Congress leader had also submitted a memorandum to the minister, who was at the secretariat.It is also learnt that the man, who is a state member of an organisation in the construction sector, had also visited Kasaragod as part of an agitation programme there. Later, he attended several other events in Idukki with other party workers and leaders.

The person had also attended the public prayer in a mosque in Cheruthony on March 13 and 22. However, as he developed symptoms of fever on March 13, he took medical assistance at the District Hospital in Cheruthony. As he confirmed to medical officials at the hospital that he had not come in contact with any persons who had arrived in the state from abroad or persons suspected with Covid-19 infection, he was sent back home after giving medicines.

However, as fever continued in the following days, he reported himself to the hospital again on March 23 and the officials instructed him to go under quarantine. As his samples tested positive on Thursday, he has been admitted in the isolation ward at the Thodupuzha District Hospital.

Preventive steps

