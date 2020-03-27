State, Central ministers spar over ordinance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Union Minister V Muraleedharan slammed the state government’s Epidemics Diseases Ordinance as publicity stunt, state Law Minister A K Balan retorted urging the former not to take it as an opportunity to settle scores.

It was on Wednesday that the union minister came down heavily on the state ordinance. Muraleedharan, who’s currently in self-quarantine, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have read the Disaster Management Act 2005.

In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said the ordinance was a mere publicity stunt. The chief minister said the ordinance was meant to give more powers to the state government to deal with the Covid-19 scenario.

“Why is the chief minister trying to fool Keralites like this? IPC 188, 269, 270 and 271 Sections clearly state that those who fail to cooperate with the government in preventing contagious diseases will get fine and punishment,” said Muraleedharan adding that the existing Sections in the Indian Penal Code are sufficient to deal with the scenario.

The Union minister also asked the chief minister to set aside his selfishness and join hands with the Union Government in the fight against Covid-19.

However Balan came out against the Union minister’s remarks. Muraleedharan should not use it as an opportunity to settle scores with the chief minister, said Balan adding that the union minister should withdraw his remarks.