STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

State, Central ministers spar over ordinance

The Union minister also asked the chief minister to set aside his selfishness and join hands with the Union Government in the fight against Covid-19.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Union Minister V Muraleedharan slammed the state government’s Epidemics Diseases Ordinance as publicity stunt, state Law Minister A K Balan retorted urging the former not to take it as an opportunity to settle scores.

It was on Wednesday that the union minister came down heavily on the state ordinance. Muraleedharan, who’s currently in self-quarantine, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have read the Disaster Management Act 2005.

In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said the ordinance was a mere publicity stunt. The chief minister said the ordinance was meant to give more powers to the state government to deal with the Covid-19 scenario.
“Why is the chief minister trying to fool Keralites like this? IPC 188, 269, 270 and 271 Sections clearly state that those who fail to cooperate with the government in preventing contagious diseases will get fine and punishment,” said Muraleedharan adding that the existing Sections in the Indian Penal Code are sufficient to deal with the scenario.

The Union minister also asked the chief minister to set aside his selfishness and join hands with the Union Government in the fight against Covid-19.

However Balan came out against the Union minister’s remarks. Muraleedharan should not use it as an opportunity to settle scores with the chief minister, said Balan adding that the union minister should withdraw his remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp