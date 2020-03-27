STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Supplyco ties up with Zomato for online delivery of essential items

There will not be any cash-only delivery and payment should be made online at the time of placing the order.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure the supply of essential commodities like cereals and pulses during the nation-wide lockdown, Supplyco has tied up with food aggregator Zomato for online delivery. As per the deal inked with the food delivery App, Supplyco’s products were available on Zomato’s catalogue from Thursday.

In the pilot phase, the service will be restricted within 8 km in and around Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, where the Supplyco headquarters is located. Supplyco will review the response of the pilot phase on Friday and will extend the service to another 17 places between Thiruvananthpuram and Kozhikode, where the food aggregators’ apps are currently offering services. There will not be any cash-only delivery and payment should be made online at the time of placing the order.

“We have already signed an agreement with Zomato. A person can place order for a maximum of 12 kg from Supplyco stores online. The minimum order value should be Rs 300. They will have to pay Rs 50 to Rs 60 based on the distance as service charge to the delivery apps,” said Supplyco chairman and managing director PM Ali Asgar Pasha.

He said Supplyco is planning to include essential items like rice, pulses like green gram, coconut oil and other essentials available through their outlets in the menu. “We had given training to our staff for packing the goods on Wednesday. We will sell only Maveli/Sabari items through the online apps,” he said. Since consumers cannot produce their ration card,

Supplyco will not be able to give items at subsidised rates. Supplyco chairman said that the agency has taken precautionary measures to ensure that no Keralite will face difficulty in getting food supplies during this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp