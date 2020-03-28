STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Math shares daily update of quarantined people with dist health officials

Mata Amritanandamayi said it is time for all to be vigilant with regard to Covid 19.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the wake of Covid-19 spread in various parts of the country, Mata Amritanandamayi Math has been keeping the district medical officers informed about all details regarding the situation through mails for the past one-and-a-half months, said the math in a statement. Also, the health workers from Alappad panchayat visit the math daily to make sure that everything is done as per the health department orders, it added.

The math clarified that the initial government order was to only quarantine the people coming from China, Thailand, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

However, in view of the severity of the situation, all 58 foreigners who arrived at the math after February 25 were home quarantined in a separate building outside the ashram premises. The math said although they all are asymptomatic, they are not leaving their rooms or interacting with any other ashram residents.
The district medical office and panchayat health workers are also informed about their health details everyday. Moreover, devotees from other parts of the state and country have not been permitted to enter the ashram from March 5.

Mata Amritanandamayi said it is time for all to be vigilant with regard to Covid 19. All activities in the math are being carried out in a very transparent way. The math is also fully compliant with the government instructions and also informs them everyday. A team of health workers, comprising doctors sent by the district administration, has been evaluating the activities of the math and giving necessary instructions, she added.

