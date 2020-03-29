Covid-19 outbreak: Syro-Malabar Church cancels major ceremonies of Holy Week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state shutdown due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Syro Malabar Church has decided to do away with Holy Week ceremonies like Washing of Feet on Maundy Thursday and penitential procession on Good Friday. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, in a circular on Saturday directed all the priests of the churches to conduct the Holy Week without the participation of the faithful.

As per the circular, no procession with palm leaves is to be held on Palm Sunday and in the same manner, the penitential procession on Good Friday has also been suspended. “Priests can avoid the Easter night Mass on Holy Saturday and offer a Mass the following morning instead. The rituals can be conducted by the priests without the participation of the laity and with the help of necessary altar servers, preferably less than 5 persons,” says the Cardinal in the circular.

On Palm Sunday, palm leaves should not be distributed to anyone else except for those attending the ceremony. “The bread-breaking ceremony held at homes during Maundy Thursday should strictly have only those in the house and those ceremonies in family unions and gatherings should be avoided,” mentions the Cardinal in the circular.

He also mentioned that this year, the kissing of the crucifix should be dispensed with. These rituals may be postponed to September 14, the Feast of the Holy Cross. The usual blessing and distribution of holy water will also not take place on Holy Saturday. “Holy water can be distributed to the laity on another apt occasion,” says the circular. “A chapter from the Bible should be read during family prayers. Rosary, others prayers and Way of the Cross would help families maintain the spiritual atmosphere in Holy Week,” says the Cardinal.