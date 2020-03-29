STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid-19 outbreak: Syro-Malabar Church cancels major ceremonies of Holy Week

On Palm Sunday, palm leaves should not be distributed to anyone else except for those attending the ceremony.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state shutdown due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Syro Malabar Church has decided to do away with Holy Week ceremonies like Washing of Feet on Maundy Thursday and penitential procession on Good Friday. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, in a circular on Saturday directed all the priests of the churches to conduct the Holy Week without the participation of the faithful.

As per the circular, no procession with palm leaves is to be held on Palm Sunday and in the same manner, the penitential procession on Good Friday has also been suspended. “Priests can avoid the Easter night Mass on Holy Saturday and offer a Mass the following morning instead. The rituals can be conducted by the priests without the participation of the laity and with the help of necessary altar servers, preferably less than 5 persons,” says the Cardinal in the circular.

On Palm Sunday, palm leaves should not be distributed to anyone else except for those attending the ceremony. “The bread-breaking ceremony held at homes during Maundy Thursday should strictly have only those in the house and those ceremonies in family unions and gatherings should be avoided,” mentions the Cardinal in the circular.

He also mentioned that this year, the kissing of the crucifix should be dispensed with. These rituals may be postponed to September 14, the Feast of the Holy Cross. The usual blessing and distribution of holy water will also not take place on Holy Saturday. “Holy water can be distributed to the laity on another apt occasion,” says the circular. “A chapter from the Bible should be read during family prayers. Rosary, others prayers and Way of the Cross would help families maintain the spiritual atmosphere in Holy Week,” says the Cardinal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Covid-19 Syro-Malabar Church
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp