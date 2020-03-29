One more ends life as outlet closes in Kannur 

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A person has committed suicide, on Saturday, after showing withdrawal symptoms following unavailability of alcohol due to the closure of liquor shops in the state.

According to Chakkarkkallu police, the deceased was KC Vijil, 35, of Kannadivelicham, near Panayathamparamba. Liquor shops were shut after lockdown measures were strengthened in the state.

Neighbours said that he had shown withdrawal symptoms and was seen very disturbed on the day before the incident. He was found hanging inside a room in his house around 10 am on Saturday.