Two tipplers in Kerala commit suicide upset at not getting liquor during COVID-19 lockdown

THRISSUR/ALAPPUZHA: Frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, two men ended their lives in different parts of Kerala, police said on Sunday.

Police said that Suneesh (32) from Kodungaloor in Thrissur district allegedly committed suicide by drowning a river nearby. Meanwhile, Noufal (34), allegedly drank after-shave lotion after he struggled with withdrawal symptoms for last two days, the police added.

"Suneesh was frustrated over the non-availability of liquor and was showing withdrawal symptoms. The complaint says he left home late in the night and jumped into the river. His body was recovered from Irinjalakuda, in Thrissur district itself," investigating officer said.

Noufal was admitted to hospital in Alappuzha district after he felt uneasy. "As per the statement from the family, he was a regular drinker after he returned from abroad a year ago. He drank the after-shave lotion after he found it difficult to get liquor," Vallikunnam police said.

Police had said that earlier, a 38-year-old daily wage labourer Sanoj had on Friday committed suicide, by hanging himself from a tree near his house, after showing withdrawal symptoms. The state government had earlier informed that those who have withdrawal symptoms due to non-consumption of alcohol could make use of the de-addiction centres in the districts.

Liquor shops, including the state-run Beverages Corporation outlets in Kerala were closed following the national lockdown.

