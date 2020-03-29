STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two tipplers in Kerala commit suicide upset at not getting liquor during COVID-19 lockdown

While a man from Thrissur district allegedly committed suicide by drowning in a river nearby, another from Alappuzha allegedly drank after-shave lotion after he struggled with withdrawal symptoms.

People stand in queue in front of the Beverages outlet to buy liquor fearing the close down in the wake of coronavirus spreading, in Kozhikode

People stand in queue in front of the Beverages outlet to buy liquor fearing the close down in the wake of coronavirus spreading, in Kozhikode. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

THRISSUR/ALAPPUZHA: Frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, two men ended their lives in different parts of Kerala, police said on Sunday.

Police said that Suneesh (32) from Kodungaloor in Thrissur district allegedly committed suicide by drowning a river nearby. Meanwhile, Noufal (34), allegedly drank after-shave lotion after he struggled with withdrawal symptoms for last two days, the police added.

ALSO READ| Deprived of essentials, migrant labourers protest on streets in Kerala's Kottayam

"Suneesh was frustrated over the non-availability of liquor and was showing withdrawal symptoms. The complaint says he left home late in the night and jumped into the river. His body was recovered from Irinjalakuda, in Thrissur district itself," investigating officer said.

Noufal was admitted to hospital in Alappuzha district after he felt uneasy. "As per the statement from the family, he was a regular drinker after he returned from abroad a year ago. He drank the after-shave lotion after he found it difficult to get liquor," Vallikunnam police said.

ALSO READ| Lockdown woes: 70-year-old Kerala woman dies after Karnataka refuses entry to her ambulance at border

Police had said that earlier, a 38-year-old daily wage labourer Sanoj had on Friday committed suicide, by hanging himself from a tree near his house, after showing withdrawal symptoms. The state government had earlier informed that those who have withdrawal symptoms due to non-consumption of alcohol could make use of the de-addiction centres in the districts.

Liquor shops, including the state-run Beverages Corporation outlets in Kerala were closed following the national lockdown.

(In case of any suicidal thoughts, please contact Aasra at their 24x7 Helpline: 98204 66726)

