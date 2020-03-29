Withdrawal symptoms: Two persons commit suicide in Kollam 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two persons committed suicide on Saturday after allegedly showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. The deceased were identified as Suresh Kumar, 38, of Kundara, and Biju Prabhakaran, 50, of Chavara. Suresh, who was an electrician, was found hanging in his room at his house in Perumpuzha in the morning.

Police said Suresh was a cancer patient and was undergoing treatment. “The reason is yet to be established. His kin have given a statement that he was an alcoholic and suffered withdrawal symptoms after the ban,” said police.