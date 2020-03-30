STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Community kitchens to feed needy in Kerala

Nearly 1,200 units start distributing food packets among people in state

Published: 30th March 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

Kerala government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the nationwide lockdown was announced last week in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, several thoughts ran through people’s minds. One of them was related to the availability of food. Perhaps, migrant workers hit by the loss of livelihood, the destitute living on the streets and people living alone at home and under home quarantine were the most concerned. To address the issue, the state government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

The government asked each local body to set up a community kitchen and now, close to 1,200 kitchens are active across the state, feeding thousands every day. While there were some cogs in the wheel initially, the government is now removing them.

Now, only deserving people – based on the lists compiled by local bodies –  will get free meals, while others can purchase the food packets by shelling out Rs 20 with an additional Rs 5 as delivery charges, in case the packets need to be delivered.

“The community kitchens were launched much before the government order in this regard was issued. Most local bodies went with the flood scenario. However, we always knew that we will have to approach this situation differently,” said a state-level official associated with community kitchens.

“Only people who cannot leave their homes or afford food will get free meals. Soon, all local bodies will implement it. There will also be a provision for people to come and collect the food packets from the kitchens,” said the official.

Safety measures followed

In all community kitchens, workers wear masks, use sanitisers and take other preventive measures. Only a limited number of people are allowed entry. Packaging is done in clean containers.“At present, local bodies are using their own funds. A few donations were also received. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has promised foodgrain. The order will be placed based on the district-wise requirement and the foodgrain will be collected from FCI godowns,” said the official. Horticorp has also promised vegetables for community kitchens. Talks are underway to determine the quantity necessary. Kudumbashree also hopes to use the local machinery and farmers to gather resources for the kitchens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala community kitchen coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
Image used for representation.
Namaste over handshake, doctors say: Precautions you must take against coronavirus
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a Psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp