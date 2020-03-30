Community kitchens to feed needy in Kerala

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the nationwide lockdown was announced last week in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, several thoughts ran through people’s minds. One of them was related to the availability of food. Perhaps, migrant workers hit by the loss of livelihood, the destitute living on the streets and people living alone at home and under home quarantine were the most concerned. To address the issue, the state government went back to the idea of community kitchens which it had implemented during the back-to-back floods of 2018 and 2019.

The government asked each local body to set up a community kitchen and now, close to 1,200 kitchens are active across the state, feeding thousands every day. While there were some cogs in the wheel initially, the government is now removing them.

Now, only deserving people – based on the lists compiled by local bodies – will get free meals, while others can purchase the food packets by shelling out Rs 20 with an additional Rs 5 as delivery charges, in case the packets need to be delivered.

“The community kitchens were launched much before the government order in this regard was issued. Most local bodies went with the flood scenario. However, we always knew that we will have to approach this situation differently,” said a state-level official associated with community kitchens.

“Only people who cannot leave their homes or afford food will get free meals. Soon, all local bodies will implement it. There will also be a provision for people to come and collect the food packets from the kitchens,” said the official.

Safety measures followed

In all community kitchens, workers wear masks, use sanitisers and take other preventive measures. Only a limited number of people are allowed entry. Packaging is done in clean containers.“At present, local bodies are using their own funds. A few donations were also received. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has promised foodgrain. The order will be placed based on the district-wise requirement and the foodgrain will be collected from FCI godowns,” said the official. Horticorp has also promised vegetables for community kitchens. Talks are underway to determine the quantity necessary. Kudumbashree also hopes to use the local machinery and farmers to gather resources for the kitchens.