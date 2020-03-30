Kerala doctors criticise move to provide liquor upon prescription

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to provide liquor as per doctor’s prescription to those who show withdrawal symptoms have invited flak from the medical community. Medical bodies like the Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association said instead of providing liquor the government should seek scientific ways to address the issue.

They also added that by providing such prescriptions is against medical ethics and it could even lead to cancelling the licence of medical practitioners. IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese said it is not the scientific way of addressing the alcohol withdrawal issues. “Such persons should be provided with treatment at houses or at hospitals. Also, a doctor did not have the legal liability to provide such prescription. These aspects have been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.”

At the same time, KGMOA state general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan said the government decided to use the prescription provided by doctors for demanding liquor is unfortunate. “Modern medicine does not suggest such a means to address withdrawal symptoms. Instead, it has well-defined treatment guidelines. The health department has already issued a guideline for dealing with such cases. Thus the suggestion of using doctor’s prescription for demanding liquor should have to be withdrawn,” said Vijayakrishnan.

It was the other day that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is planning to provide a fixed quota to alcoholics upon submitting a doctor’s prescription.

Supply liquor through ration shops: MYL leader

Malappuram: Taking a stand contrary to that of IUML on liquor ban in the state, a Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader in Malappuram demanded the government to distribute liquor through ration shops. MYL Malappuram District Joint Secretary Gulam Hassan Alangeer through his Facebook post also opined the state government would blame the opposition for the social issues created by the liquor ban in the state and liquor is an essential item for those addicted to alcohol.

“The government is aware of the social issues of the liquor ban. When some experts asked the government to close down the Beverages Corporation’s outlets, the state government followed the instruction and made liquor completely unavailable in the state. So, the state government is responsible to solve the issues of the alcoholics,” Alangeer wrote on his FB page. However, Alangeer later apologised to the MYL district leadership for taking such a stand.