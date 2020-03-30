STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to launch Covid first-line treatment centres

The CFLTCs will also be utilised for treating positive cases as and when the need arises.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the fight against Covid-19, the state is set to launch a new initiative called Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). It will act as the primary-level healthcare centre for treating all mild and moderate symptomatic persons under surveillance. The CFLTCs will also be utilised for treating positive cases as and when the need arises.

“A scenario has emerged in the state in which more primary contacts are turning positive and more patients are being admitted with symptoms. Thus, a new initiative called CFLTC will have to be launched. It will ensure that the Covid hospitals don’t get crowded and people with mild and moderate symptoms are not visiting such hospitals directly,” said an officer of the health department.While directing the respective district administrations to identify as many centres that could be converted as CFLTCs as possible, the health department also entrusts them with the task of identifying healthcare professionals for working at these centres.

The people with mild sore throat/cough/rhinitis/diarrhoea/fever and/or severe sore throat/cough or have lung/heart/liver/kidney/neurological disease/hypertension/cancer will be treated at the CFLTCs.

“The professionals thus identified should be trained in the treatment guidelines. The identified centre should have an observation area, treatment area and at least 10 to 25 beds for observation. The district administration should also ensure logistics and necessary drugs and consumables at the centres,” added the officer.

Covid Care Centre for asymptomatic cases

Another initiative that has been launched by the department for the management of Covid-19 is the Covid Care Centres (CCCs). The CCCs established in all districts are for accommodating people who have been advised home isolation but have no residence in Kerala, like tourists, people in transit and others.
These are also meant to accommodate those in home isolation but not following the home isolation guidelines and for Keralites returning from various states in India.“Only asymptomatic persons will get admitted to the CCCs. Those having fever, cough, sore throat and others will not be lodged at CCCs. These centres will be coded as blue,” said a health department officer.“It will be the duty of the local body concerned to ensure food, water, sanitation, internet connectivity and waste management,” the officer said.

Logistics

The health officer said as part of the colour-coding Covid case management, it has been decided to code CFLTCs as green. For a centre with 10 to 25 beds, there should be eight doctors (in rotation), 12 staff nurses, three pharmacists, 10 cleaning staff, six healthcare volunteers and three security personnel. The centres will have to operate OP services from 8am to 6pm in rotation. The department has also approved a 42-item drug list for CFLTCs, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and amoxicillin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus covid Covid First Line Treatment Centres
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
Image used for representation.
Namaste over handshake, doctors say: Precautions you must take against coronavirus
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a Psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp