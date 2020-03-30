STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No lives should be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus: Kerala HC on Karnataka border block

The court also said that the issue should be solved amicably and both the Centre and Karnataka government should rise to the occasion.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:11 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala High Court, while hearing a petition filed against Karnataka's decision to block the border with Kerala, on Monday said that no lives should not be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus. The court also said that "the current problem should be resolved amicably. Both the Union government and the Karnataka government should rise to the occasion".

The Central government has informed Kerala High Court that the movement of goods and medical services qualify under essential services, which is permitted despite the lockdown, and added that directions have been issued to give priority to the movement of such goods and services.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has sought a day's time to clarify their stand. The matter will be taken up for further hearing via video conference tomorrow. Kerala government has submitted that the action of Karnataka government to close the border is illegal as all the national highways in the country come under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan has also approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to open the Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles for the transport of essential items to Kerala.

Comments

