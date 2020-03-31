STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

32 fresh cases pop-up in Kerala; northern districts a worry

At least five more deaths were reported on Monday from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, taking the total toll to 37.

Published: 31st March 2020 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Kendrapara stranded in Ernakulam district of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty -two new positive cases, mostly from Kasaragod and Kannur, compounded the worries of the state on Monday when the elderly couple from Pathanamthitta recovered following a laudable effort by the Health Department. The couple, aged 93 and 88, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam earlier this month after they contracted the virus from the three-member family who had returned from Italy.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases were reported from Kasaragod (17), Kannur (11) and Wayanad and Idukki (two each). Of them, 17 are imported cases and 15 their direct contacts. “There is no community transmission in the state. While 17 are imported cases, others are of those who came into contact with them. Their tests were done when they were under the Health Department’s surveillance,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While Kerala continued to be the hotspot, the second big spike in cases came from Uttar Pradesh, which reported 16 fresh infections. Karnataka reported five new cases. While reports put the total number of cases reported nationally to have crossed 1,200, the Union health ministry’s bulletin released at 10.30 am put the total number of confirmed cases at 1,071. At least five more deaths were reported on Monday from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, taking the total toll to 37.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasaragod Kannur Kerala Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp