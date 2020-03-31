STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tamil Nadu pours cold water on Milma plans for milk powder

Plan to convert excess milk into powder stonewalled by Tamil Nadu due to Covid-19. Malabar, which procures around 6L litres daily but consumes only 3L litres, is the worst hit

Published: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

A Milma booth seen shuttered in Kozhikode due to the lockdown | MANU R MAVELIL

By Express News Service

T’PURAM /PALAKKAD/KOZHIKODE: Dairy farmers and Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) are now staring at an uncertain future after the state government’s efforts to covert around two lakh litres of surplus milk into milk powder at plants across the border was stonewalled by Tamil Nadu in the wake of Covid-19. Kerala, which used to buy around two lakh litres of milk from neighbouring states to meet the state’s demand, will have to either curtail its daily procurement of milk from farmers or explore new avenues including distributing the milk through community kitchens. Milma chairman P A Balan told TNIE that the surplus milk was being converted into milk power at the milk plants belonging to Aavin at Krishnagiri and Erode.

“Now they have asked us to stop sending the milk trucks to Tamil Nadu in the wake of Covid-19. Either Milma has to reduce the daily procurement from farmers or the government should allow the surplus milk to be distributed through the 1,200-odd community kitchens,” he said. Malabar is the worst hit region in the state. “Currently, there are three loads of milk from the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union and three loads of milk from the Ernakulam RCMPU in Tamil Nadu that have been despatched by Milma for conversion into powder.

However, they have intimated that they could not entertain any more vehicles with milk from Kerala,” Balan said. The Malabar union procures around six lakh litres of milk daily and the consumption is only three lakh litres. The Ernakulam union procures around three lakh litres per day and the demand is only for around 2.25 lakh litres. Thus, Milma is saddled with around 3.75 lakh litres of excess milk on a daily basis from two of the three regional unions.

Only the Thiruvananthapuram regional union is facing a deficit. The union procures around 3.2 lakh litres and the demand is around four lakh litres. Balan said that the dairy farmers who supply milk to the societies under Milma have to be paid on every eleventh day of procurement. Therefore, Milma will certainly be pushed into a cash crunch. The chairman said he has held talks with the state government on whether the milk could be used in the community kitchens set up across the state.

Milma has only one milk powder making factory, at Punnapra in Alappuzha, which was set up 15 years ago. However, Kerala had been facing a shortage of milk and the unit was finally closed down owing to continuous disuse. With the lockdown, consumption of milk has dropped by over two lakh litres from the average 10.95 lakh litres. However, Milma’s plans to convert the excess milk into powder form has been thwarted by Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milma Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp